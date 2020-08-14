Video: Baby panda named after Vincent van Gogh

The baby panda born at Ouwehand Zoo on May 1st has been named Fan Xing, the zoo announced on Friday - exactly 100 days since the panda was born, as per tradition in China. The zoo asked the public to vote for their favorite of five names, chosen in consultation with the Chinese embassy, and Fan Xing won with over 22 thousand votes.

"Fan" is an abbreviation for Fan Goa, which refers to Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh in Chinese. "Van Gogh is among the most well-known Dutch artists in China, so the word Fan could be seen as a connection to the Netherlands." And "Xing" comes from the cub's father Xing Ya. "Xing" means star in Chinese, "which symbolizes hope and the right direction", the zoo said. It can also refer to Van Gogh's masterwork Starry Night.

Fan Xing and his mother Wu Yen will stay in the maternity den for a time yet. "Fan Xing has to grow, learn to walk and follow his mother before they can go and explore the rest of the enclosure together. We expect visitors of Ouwehand Zoo to get their first glimpses of Fan Xing in October 2020," the zoo said.