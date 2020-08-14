Confession in murder of Bas van Wijk at Amsterdam park

One of four suspects still in custody for the shooting death of 24-year-old Bas van Wijk confessed to the crime, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) in Amsterdam said. The four suspects, all from Amsterdam, appeared in front of magistrate on Friday for an initial hearing.

The men, aged 18, 19, 20, and 20, were remanded into custody for two weeks. Their detention may be extended further at their next hearing, which will take place by August 28. For the time being, all four were being kept in restrictive custody, and were only allowed to have contact with their attorneys.

Van Wijk was with friends in Oeverlanden Park at a popular swimming location on the Nieuwe Meer when he spotted someone who was trying to steal his friend's expensive watch. Van Wijk confronted the man, and witnesses said he then shot Van Wijk.

It happened at the end of Saturday afternoon. No suspects were caught at the scene of the crime. A bulletin was released by police asking the public to help track down a thin white man with black curly hair and a goatee in his twenties or thirties.

On Thursday, police tactical teams in Zandvoort picked up two men, aged 20 and 26. The three others were caught at other locations in Amsterdam. The 26-year-old was released later that day, and police reiterated their call for witnesses to come forward and discuss what they saw.

The death of the Badhoevedorp man shocked many in Amsterdam, including the city's mayor, Femke Halsema. She said that catching the offenders in the case had the "highest priority."