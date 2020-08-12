Strong support for Dutch coronavirus policy; Public split on face masks indoors

The vast majority of Netherlands residents still support the Dutch government's approach to the coronavirus pandemic, though some of the specific measures against the spread of Covid-19 can count on less support. Specifically the obligation to wear a mask in some places has the Dutch public divided, according to a survey by I&O Research among 3,650 people.

75 percent of Netherlands residents support the government's general approach to the pandemic. That is lower than the 91 percent support the government had at the start of the crisis in March, but support has been stable at 75 percent since April. Support for measures that has to do with public health has been declining steadily since March (88 percent), but is still high at 75 percent. Support for economic measures is lower at 62 percent currently, but has been relatively stable since April.

Despite the broad support for the general coronavirus policy, Netherlands residents are more divided on the specific measures. 44 percent think the government is currently implementing the correct measures. But 18 percent disagree. "They seem to be largely able to follow the government's policy, but a substantial minority would like stricter measures," the researchers said. "Another part thinks that wrong choices are being made, for example with regard to face masks or testing holiday makers."

Netherlands residents are most divided on face masks. 60 percent of Dutch are okay with the idea of making masks compulsory outside in crowded places, like is currently already being done in Amsterdam and Rotterdam. 24 percent are against it. 47 percent think that face masks should also be compulsory in indoor public spaces. 33 percent are against that idea.

There is a lot of support for the mandatory testing of travelers coming from coronavirus hotspots - 89 percent agree with this measure. 82 percent think that these travelers should be forced to quarantine for two weeks - a measure Minister Hugo de Jonge of Public Health announced on Tuesday.

There is also broad support for catering establishments having to take down customers' details, for the use of source and contact tracing in the event of a Covid-19 outbreak. 62 percent called it a good measure, 17 percent were against it.