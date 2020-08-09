New coronavirus cases up nearly 50% for the week; Most ICU cases since June 29

The Netherlands posted a total of 3,466 new SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus infections for the week ending August 9, adding another 577 cases on Sunday. Preliminary data from public health agency RIVM showed that the total was more than 48 percent higher than the previous Monday-Sunday period.

That was also the most cases in a single week since the week ending on April 26. However, at that time testing for the virus was limited mostly to healthcare workers and people with vulnerable health. Testing was gradually expanded in May, and was made available to everyone with cold or flu symptoms on June 1.

Official data from the RIVM was expected to be released on Tuesday. The agency has been publishing statistics weekly since the start of July, using a seven-day period starting every Tuesday morning at roughly 10 a.m.

Highest ICU total since the end of June

The early data released on Sunday also suggested a rising number of new hospital admissions for Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus strain. Thirteen people were hospitalized for the disease between Thursday and Saturday, the early figures showed.

There were 31 people being treated in intensive care for Covid-19 on Sunday, the most since June 29, according to figures from patient coordination office LCPS. It reflected an increase of three since Saturday. In the past, some ICUs have been slower to discharge patients during the weekend.

The LCPS acknowledged that 118 people were being treated for the disease in Dutch hospitals on Sunday, an increase of 11. That includes 87 people being treated outside of intensive care, a number which rose by eight.

Though higher, the patient total was a return to figures posted last Wednesday.