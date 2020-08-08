Driver using laughing gas tried to ram cop car in wild chase

Police in Breda arrested a 24-year-old man who allegedly let officers on a three-kilometer chase across Breda West. "They took the suspect out of the car while he was still sucking a laughing gas balloon," police said in a statement.

It started around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday after dispatchers received a report of a driver using nitrous oxide behind the wheel of a car in a parking lot on Sluissingel. Officers went to the scene and told the driver to stay where they found him, but he took off instead, police said.

The driver fled the scene, leading police on "a wild chase" all over the west side of the city and parts of the city center. "On the Weerrijssingel, the man almost ran into a police car that was involved in the chase," police said.

The car was brought to a halt on Spaarnestraat, where officers pulled the driver out of the car. "At that moment he had a laughing gas balloon in his mouth and a cylinder of laughing gas in his hands," the police report continued. He was arrested at the scene.

Officers filed a report against him for attempted manslaughter because the driver tried to smash their police car. He was also accused of multiple traffic violations.

The Breda man was still in custody over the chase on Friday.