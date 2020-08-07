Hot weather to last through weekend; 36ºC today

The Netherlands' current sunny and hot weather will last through the weekend and until at least Wednesday, with maximums between 29 and 37 degrees expected on each of those days. The nights will also be warm, with minimums between 17 and 22 degrees, according to Weeronline.

Friday will get warm quickly, with temps reaching high-twenties to low-thirties by noon. Maximums will range from 31 degrees on the Wadden to 36 degrees in Zeeuws-Vlaanderen, Noord-Brabant and Limburg. In the Randstad, maximums will be around 34 degrees. A light sea breeze will cool things down on the coast in the afternoon, making it a pleasant 27 degrees on the beaches. But the wind won't go further than the dunes, so the rest of the country will remain extremely hot.

The hot weather will last well into the evening, with thermometers in the middle and south of the country still topping 30 degrees at 9:00 p.m.

The sun will also work overtime on Saturday, which will be even hotter than Friday with maximums ranging between 30 degrees in the north and 37 degrees in the south and southeast. In central Limburg and the southeast of Noord-Brabant, thermometers may even climb to 38 degrees. The middle of the country will be around 35 degrees. "These are exceptionally high temperatures that flirt with record values for the month of August," Weeronline said. "It is important to take it easy, find coolness and drink plenty of water."

Similar weather is expected for Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The sun will shine brightly, with only a few clouds in the sky every now and again. It remains scorching hot with maximums between 29 and 37 degrees. The air will be a bit more humid than on Friday and Saturday, which means that the heat will feel even more uncomfortable.

The current weather models show that the heat will break around Thursday. "It is still uncertain what the temperature will be exactly. The cooling may be accompanied by heavy thunderstorms."