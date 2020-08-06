Good chance of "super heatwave" in Netherlands

The heatwave that started in the Netherlands on Wednesday has about a 75 percent chance of turning into a "super heatwave", at least in the south and southeast of the country, according to Weeronline.

For a stretch of hot weather to qualify as a heatwave, there must be at least five days of maximums above 25 degrees Celsius, three of which must be above 30 degrees. For a super heatwave, there must be five consecutive days of temps above 30 degrees, including three with temps above 35 degrees.

If this heatwave turns into a regional super heatwave, it will be the third consecutive year that parts of the Netherlands experienced such high temperatures.

For a national heatwave or super heatwave, the above mentioned conditions must be met at the national weather station in De Bilt. The Netherlands has never had a national super heatwave, though came close to it last year.

With the current weather predictions, this national heatwave will be a fact on Sunday. It will be the 29th national heat wave since the Netherlands started keeping track of temperature measurements in 1901.

Public health institute RIVM activated its national heat plan, calling on Netherlands residents to take care to stay hydrated and cool, and keep a close eye on the vulnerable people around them.