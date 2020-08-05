Upcoming heatwave could last 9 days

The Netherlands is on the first day of a heat wave that could well last up to nine days, according to Weer.nl. "According to the latest calculations, much of the country will remain in the heat well into the new week," meteorologist Jordi Huirne said to the Telegraaf.

For a heatwave, there must be five consecutive days with temperatures above 25, three of which must see temps climb to above 30. Maximums in the Netherlands are expected to top 25 degrees today. "In fact, a series of thirty-something days will start from Thursday. On Sunday, the heat wave would be officially a fact," Hurine said to the newspaper.

Limburg could be in a heatwave sooner than the rest of the country, because maximums there already reached 25 over the past few days. On Saturday evening, the wind will turn to blow from the northeast, breathing some cooler air into the northern provinces at least. This could mean that maximums in the north of the country will not reach 25 degrees on Sunday, resulting in there being no heatwave there.

After the weekend, the heat will spread back to the northern provinces. How far the cooler air will penetrate into the country, and how quickly the heat will return, is still on the unclear said. "All heatwaves are not alike. Many heatwaves quickly end after those 5 days, but the current one could last significantly longer. According to the latest calculations of the European weather model, the heat wave in De Bilt could last 9 days, until August 14," Hurine said.

On Saturday maximums could locally climb to 37 degrees.