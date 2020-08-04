Covid-19: Netherlands implements entry ban for people from Algeria

From Wednesday, 5 August, people from Algeria will no longer be allowed to enter the Netherlands, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced. This entry ban was re-implemented due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus in Algeria and the measures in force there to combat it, the Ministry said.

Last month, the Netherlands also re-implemented entry bans for people from Serbia and Montenegro for the same reason.

Travel restrictions were lifted for travelers from a number of countries on July 1. Travelers from Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay are allowed to visit the Netherlands at this stage. "For travelers from China, the entry ban will be lifted as soon as china itself also allows EU citizens," the Ministry said.

Non essential visits to the Netherlands are still impossible for all other non-EU+ countries.