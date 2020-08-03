26 passengers with coronavirus traveled through Eindhoven Airport

A total of 26 people with the coronavirus have traveled through Eindhoven Airport since the start of June, health service GGD Brabant Zuidoost confirmed to Eindhovens Dagblad on Sunday. The number of infected passengers is increasing quickly. Two weeks ago, 7 such passengers that traveled through the airport.

By Friday that increased to 20, and then to 26 by Sunday. The infected passengers were spread out over 21 flights.

The GGD started source and contact tracing as it related to all infected passengers, to find out who they had contact with and to warn those contacts that they too may be infected with the coronavirus.

Eindhoven Airport, the second largest airport in the Netherlands, took measures to try and minimize the risk of the virus spreading at the airport. Only passengers are allowed in the terminals, and extra staff members were deployed to prevent queues at the gates. Face mask use is mandatory at all airports in the Netherlands.

Over the weekend, Eindhoven Airport processed around 10 thousand travelers each day. This coming week, the airport expects between 60 thousand and 65 thousand people to fly through the airport. That number could increase or decrease depending on how the coronavirus situation develops in the Netherlands and abroad, and changes to travel advisories issued domestically and internationally.