1,400 Dutch jobs at risk as Belgian fashion house FNG goes bust

Twenty Belgian companies under fashion house FNG Group were declared bankrupt by the Enterprise Court in Mechelen on Monday. The involved companies employed 1,428 people in the Netherlands and around 1,400 in Belgium, local newspaper De Standaard reported.

The bankruptcy affects the stores Brantano, Ginger, Fred & Ginger, CKS, Concept Fashion, Expresso Belgium, and Market Retail Belgium. The parent company FNG NV and Swedish activities under Ellos are not affected.

Exactly what this will mean for FNG employees in the Netherlands is not yet clear. According to De Standaard, the Belgian workers have already stopped receiving wages.

The court appointed four bankruptcy trustees, who will look for a buyer and try to save some jobs and reopen some stores.