Belgium issues travel warning against three Dutch provinces over Covid fears

The Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a negative travel advisory for three Dutch provinces on Saturday. The country was advising its citizens and residents not to visit Noord-Holland, Zuid-Holland and Zeeland after strong per capita increases in the number of coronavirus infections were discovered.

Travel by Belgian residents to the provinces was still allowed. The government said that anyone arriving in Belgium from those provinces will be strongly advised to get a test for the SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus, and to quarantine themselves.

All people traveling to the country, including those returning, are required to fill out a Passenger Locator Form within 48 hours of arriving regardless of their mode of transportation. The only exceptions are for people spending less than 48 hours abroad, or less than 48 hours in Belgium.

Belgium also cautioned people in the Antwerp area who may be planning a trip to the Netherlands. The Dutch government placed the Antwerp region under a code orange advisory, meaning anyone arriving from there will be expected to self-isolate for 14 days.

Belgium warned that travel from “the province of Antwerp to the Netherlands for parties, shopping, or a day trip is therefore not possible.”