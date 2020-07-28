Over 10,400 have an active SARS-CoV-2 infection; Covid-19 patient total increases

Some 10,437 people in the Netherlands are estimated to have an active infection of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, the Dutch government said on Tuesday based on data from public health agency RIVM. It was an increase of 61 percent compared to a week ago, when figures showed that fewer than 6,500 had an active infection.

Nearly a quarter of new infections in the Netherlands over the past two weeks were connected to people living in the same household. Another eight percent were linked to family members who were not sharing a home. Roughly five percent of cases were tied to work through source and contact tracing.

The government's Coronavirus Dashboard suggested the Netherlands could see official figures related to hospitalizations and intensive care admissions rise in connection with Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by SARS-CoV-2.

On Tuesday, there were 96 patients being treated for Covid-19 in Dutch hospitals, a one-day increase of nine, according to patient coordination office LCPS. "We are currently seeing a stable and calm picture with low COVID occupancy in Dutch hospitals," said Ernst Kuipers, the chair of the acute care network in the Netherlands.

Data showed that there were 77 patients outside of the country's intensive care units, an increase of seven. Intensive care workers were also treating 19 patients for the coronavirus disease, a rise of two since Monday. Figures from nonprofit agency NICE also suggested that the ICUs were treating over a dozen patients suspected of having Covid-19, but who have not been formally diagnosed with the coronavirus disease.

To date, 2,946 people in the Netherlands have required treatment in an ICU for Covid-19, and 867 of them died while in intensive care. The nonprofit organization said that 1,891 people have been treated for the disease in the ICU, and were later released from the hospital.