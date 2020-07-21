Three travelers with Covid-19 landed at Eindhoven Airport

Last week, three travelers with the coronavirus landed at Eindhoven Airport. They were on three different flights. That brings the total up to 10 Covid-19 patients arriving at the Noord-Brabant airport on nine different flights over the past weeks, a spokesperson for health service GGD Brabant-Zuidoost confirmed to Eindhovens Dagblad.

The infections were discovered when the involved passengers had themselves tested at the GGD. After they tested positive, the GGD did source an contact tracing and advised fellow passengers who sat within two seats of the patient to get tested or self-isolate for two weeks, to ensure that they don't infect anyone else.

The GGD spokesperson also said that the total number of infections in the region increased slightly. "It was still below 20, but we also see that there is relatively little testing. We also call on people with minor symptoms to be tested," the spokesperson said.

All plane passengers have to complete a health statement prior to their flight and must wear a mask during the flight. While this is meant to reduce the risk of contamination, that risk still remains high, according to the National Coordination Center for Infectious Diseases.