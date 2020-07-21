Car rolls over after braking for ducks on highway ramp

A car rolled over on the A8 on-ramp at Oostzaan on Tuesday morning after the driver slammed on her brakes for ducklings crossing the road, and was struck from behind by another motorist. She was taken to hospital by ambulance, and the extent of her injuries were unknown.

The ducks did not survive the accident, according to a road inspector on Twitter.

The accident happened at about 6:45 a.m as the woman was entering the southbound lanes of the expressway. When she braked hard for the ducks, the vehicle behind it crashed into her small two-door Ford, causing the car to flip over and land on its roof.

There were no other injuries reported in the crash.