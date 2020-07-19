Police chase: Drunk driver with no license sped at over 200 km/u

An allegedly drunk driver was caught in The Hague after racing past a police car at speeds topping 200 kilometers per hour. The unlicensed motorist gave chase, and was forced to a halt after a 10-kilometer pursuit, police said.

It started on the A4 motorway near Rijswijk, when a white Volkswagen Golf GTI blew past the police officers in the northbound lanes, police said. A chase ensued, where the traffic cops from The Hague were joined by their colleagues from the Leidschendam-Voorburg district.

They brought the vehicle to a stop in Voorburg. “It turned out that the driver did not have a driver’s license and also drove under the influence of alcohol,” police said. The driver was going to be cited for driving under the influence, operating a vehicle without a license, in addition to speeding.

Police also seized the vehicle, the traffic unit confirmed.