Covid-19 patient total rises by four to 107

There were 107 people being treated in Dutch hospitals for Covid-19 on Sunday, an increase of four since Saturday afternoon. Patient coordination office LCPS said that there were two fewer patients in intensive care.

Dutch ICUs had 24 patients with the coronavirus disease, while other hospital wards were treating 83. That was an increase of six.

"We have now observed a stabilization in the number of COVID patients for two weeks," said Ernst Kuipers, the head of the Dutch acute care providers network. "ICU utilization has been stable at a low level for a month."

The number of Covid-19 patients in ICU who had a fatal outcome has remained unchanged at 864 since July 7, according to non-profit organization NICE. Since March, 1,856 former ICU patients recovered and were discharged.