NL residents more likely to get coronavirus at home & work than in public: report

Netherlands residents are more likely to get the coronavirus from a family member or colleague than from a stranger while out and about on public transit, in catering establishments, or at church, the Volkskrant reports based on its analyses of recent RIVM figures and GGD source and contact tracing.

Since the beginning of May, the RIVM reported 9,803 new coronavirus cases, 956 in the past two weeks. The GGD was able to trace the likely source of these infections in 5,485 cases. In over 3 thousand of the positive Covid-19 tests, the patient got the virus from a family member at home or an extended relative. Around 1 thousand infections happened at a nursing- or care home. And about 1 thousand people got it from a colleague.

In coronavirus cases over the past two weeks, since coronavirus measures were relaxed further allowing for more recreational activities and contact, about 55 percent of infections happened at home, a tenth at work, and a fifth through extended family. Not a single case of infection could be traced to a catering establishment or church. In three cases, the person probably got the virus from someone in public transit, in seven cases at a sports club, and in three cases at school or childcare.

According to the newspaper, this infection pattern is similar to what happens with colds and the flu - they spread mainly through intensive close contact. The fact that people mostly don't get infected outside their own regular circles is likely also partly due to the fact that risky events such as choir rehearsals, crowded parties and festivals, and full restaurants are not yet allowed.