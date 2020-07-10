Covid-19 hospitalizations rising slightly

Hospitals in the Netherlands were treating 94 people for respiratory illness Covid-19 on Friday, an increase of three. The patients include 25 in intensive care, an increase of four, and 69 in the other hospital departments.

The last figure went down by one, compared to Friday, according to patient coordination office LCPS.

"The number of COVID patients on the ICUs of Dutch hospitals is stabilizing at a low level," said Ernst Kuipers, the head of the acute care providers network in the Netherlands. "The number of admissions to the clinic is still slightly decreasing."

Data from public health agency RIVM distributed by the Dutch government shows that hospitals in the Netherlands have been receiving one new Covid-19 patient daily for the past three days, and there has also been one new patient sent to the ICU on each of the last three days.

Revised figures from nonprofit organization NICE show that 1,856 patients with Covid-19 survived their stay in intensive care and were discharged, while 864 died in the ICU. Some 2,921 residents of the Netherlands have been treated in intensive care for the coronavirus disease.