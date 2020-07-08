Student, Youth organizations want more support for young people in coronavirus crisis

Coalition-Y, a collaboration of youth and student organizations, wants the government to do more to support young people affected by the coronavirus crisis. "Young people have lost their internship or side job, have to borrow extra money and study delays seem inevitable," Coalition-Y said, calling for measures in education and on the labor market.

The youth organizations want young people who experience study delays to be compensated, for example with a "corona discount" on their student loans. They also want the government to come up with a national action plan against youth unemployment, to help young people find internships and jobs.

The government's decisions must explicitly take into account the position of vulnerable groups, such as culturally-diverse young people, and those with an occupational disability, Coalition-Y said. According to the organizations, these young people are currently underrepresented in the decision-making processes.

Coalition-Y will meet with Prime Minster Mark Rutte in the Catshuis - the Prime Minister's official residence in The Hague - on Wednesday to discuss their demands.