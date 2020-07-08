Five fall ill after contact with confiscated suitcase near Schiphol

A number of people fell ill after coming into contact with a confiscated suitcase in an office building at Schiphol. The suitcase contained an as yet unidentified substance. The victims were examined by paramedics. None of them had to be hospitalized, local safety region Veiligheidsregio Kennemerland said on Twitter.

According to Het Parool, five people became unwell. The incident happened at office building The Outlook, about a kilometer southwest of the airport's arrival and departure halls, NOS reports. Customs and others work in the building.

The fire department was called in to take measurements, but hasn't yet been able to identify the substance. Samples were taken for laboratory investigation.

A Defense vehicle was deployed to provide assistance.