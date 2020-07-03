Rotterdam Mayor Aboutaleb secures third term in office

The city council of Rotterdam decided to support a third term in office for mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb late on Thursday evening. The council officially nominated Aboutaleb for reappointment to Jaap Smit, the King's Commissioner in Zuid-Holland. Once Smit forwarded the reappointment to the Ministry of Home Affairs, it will be official, NU.nl reports.

Aboutaleb's second term as mayor is set to come to an end in January 2021. With the reappointment, he will serve as mayor of Rotterdam for another six years.

Aboutaleb already said late last year that he would like another term as mayor of Rotterdam. "I am still buzzing with ideas and have the energy and strength for it. After careful consideration, I decided that I want to stay on for a while yet," he said.