Known Covid-19 deaths up to 6,100 in Netherlands

Three more people in the Netherlands were known to have died from the respiratory illness caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. It raised the total number of Covid-19 deaths in the country to 6,100, public health agency RIVM said on Thursday.

Even after several days of collating data, there were still no reported deaths linked to Covid-19 on June 20 or June 22. They are the first dates without a Covid-19 fatality since March 9. The three news deaths took place on June 10, June 23, and June 24.

There were also five hospitalizations for the coronavirus disease that were added to the country's national statistics, of which three were related to hospital admissions after June 15. The others took place in May. To date, 11,863 people have required hospitalization for the illness.

As of Thursday morning, 570,699 PCR mucus swab tests were completed, which identified 49,914 people with an active SARS-CoV-2 infection; the latter being an increase of 111. However, RIVM leader Jaap van Dissel gave testimony on Thursday in Parliament confirming the initial results of blood bank Sanquin, which showed that 5.5 percent of donors had antibodies to the virus.

If that percentage accurately reflected the population, it would mean that just under a million people were infected with the virus at some point in time.