Weekly Covid deaths in the Netherlands nearly halved; Two more revealed

Two more people in the Netherlands died as a result of respiratory illness Covid-19 than previously thought, public health agency RIVM said on Wednesday. However the two deaths took place weeks ago, and the most current statistics show that no coronavirus-related deaths on June 20, June 22 or June 23.

There have been 15 reported deaths during the seven-day period ending on Tuesday, June 23, down from 27 the week prior. The two deaths that were reported for the first time on Wednesday actually took place on May 31 and June 8, the RIVM said.

The agency also reported six more hospitalizations linked to Covid-19, two of which took place on June 22, and one was a hospital admission a few days earlier. The other cases involved patient admissions from earlier dates.

Meanwhile, the number of people infected in the Netherlands continued to approach 50 thousand after the RIVM disclosed the positive test results of 83 patients. It brought the country's total number of SARS-CoV-2 infections up to 49,804.

A total of 561,863 mucus swab tests to determine a SARS-CoV-2 infection have been performed in the Netherlands since early March.