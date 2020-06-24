High temps warning issued to motorists; Rapid response for stranded drivers

With temperatures climbing to 30 degrees Celsius or higher in many places in the Netherlands this week, Dutch public works department Rijkswaterstaat implemented its heat protocol for the road. The aim of this protocol is to make sure that road users who break down are helped as swiftly as possible, so that they're not stuck on the hot asphalt for long.

The protocol takes effect at 10:00 a.m. in the provinces where meteorological institute KNMI considers it most likely temps will hit 30 degrees. So for the time being, the protocol does not yet apply in the provinces of Friesland, Groningen, and Drenthe.

In the other provinces, Rijkswaterstaat will immediately call in a tow truck for all road users who break down along the highway. The towing company will make sure that the stranded motorist gets to a safe location with facilities, like a gas station or parking lot, as soon as possible. "Rijkswaterstaat wants to prevent road users from standing on the warm asphalt in the heat for longer than necessary," the public works department said, adding that road surface temperatures can quickly rise above 50 degrees Celsius in this weather.

The department also called on road users to make sure they take the hot weather into account when going on the road. Make sure to take drinking water with you. An umbrella is also a good idea, to use for shade in case of a breakdown.

The road heat protocol will likely be in effect for the coming days, depending on the KNMI's weather forecasts.