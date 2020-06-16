Suspect confesses in carnival performer's killing

A 26-year-old asylum seeker suspected in the death of 56-year-old carnival performer Frank Schrijen from Boxmeer confessed to killing Schrijen, but denies that it was murder. The young man said that he was in the performer's house, but that he got into the situation unintentionally and had no intention to kill Schrijen, was revealed during a hearing in the court in Den Bosch on Tuesday, AD reports.

Schrijen was found dead in his upstairs apartment in the center of Boxmeer on March 1. He had been killed by violence, the police quickly determined. The 26-year-old man was later arrested in a home in Gilze, where he was staying at the time, though he is registered as a resident of the asylum center in Echt.

The Public Prosecution Service suspects the man of "intentionally and premeditatedly" murdering Frank Schrijen on February 26. Though the prosecutor added that this is a provisional suspicion and may later be changed to manslaughter. According to the prosecutor, the investigation is in its final stages. She expects it will be done in August.

The suspect has made multiple statements about Schrijen's death, but did not want to cooperate in the final interrogation, the prosecutor said. The man's mental state is being evaluated by experts. The suspect will remain in custody for the time being, the court ruled.

Schrijen was considered a celebrity in the carnival world. According to AD, he was known to have many different sexual contacts with other men, regularly inviting young men to his home.