Rotterdam, Dutch gov't launch plans to help students after school shut down

The city of Rotterdam has joined forces with the sport and culture youth fund and several others to create Zomercampus010, a summer camp to help get students get caught up if they fallen behind during the recent school shutdown. The program was announced on Friday, just a day after the Dutch government announced a financial commitment to bring students up to speed if they have fallen behind during the Covid-19 response.

"For children, these have been special and also uncertain times. There will be plenty of children spending their summer in the city," said Said Kasmi, a city council member in Rotterdam. "Talent development, meeting people, being challenged, and inspiration are at the core of these activities."

Zomercampus010 is a free 10-day program spread out across several locations in Rotterdam. The children will learn about a range of subjects including sports, theater, communications and research into Rotterdam urban developments. Mentors will be assigned to every group with professionals teaching the subjects.

“The idea is that kids gain more confidence in their own capabilities while learning more about certain subjects for school," the city said in the announcement. Up to six thousand children and adolescents will take part in the six-week program which starts on July 20.

National plan for trainee teachers to tutor high school and elementary children

Education ministers Arie Slob and Ingrid van Engelshoven announced on Thursday that students of teacher and pedagogical higher education courses will be allowed to assist teachers in helping high school and elementary school students catch up to their classmates. The government earmarked 244 million euros for the initiative.

"With that money the schools can offer extra help and customization to the pupils and students who need it. Schools can choose to outsource this, in part," the government said in a statement.

In many ways, it's a win-win situation, said Maurice Limmen, who heads up the association of applied sciences universities in the Netherlands. "It would be very nice if our students could help pupils in primary and secondary education to catch up in this way. It can also provide useful practical experience for our students," he said.

Schools will check which students need help and in which manner they can be helped, and will submit requests for subsidy through their school boards. Summer schools and extra lessons outside school times were mentioned as options.

Minister Slob said, “I am very happy that students will be helping the schools in this time of crisis. These extra hands will help ease the burden of the teachers and help the students going forward”.