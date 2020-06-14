Covid-19 ICU case total rises for second straight day

For the second day in a row, the number of people with Covid-19 being treated in intensive care rose slightly. There were 79 patients with the coronavirus disease in ICU on Sunday, an increase of two compared to a day earlier, and up six compared to Friday.

The increase was not to considered alarming, said acute care network leader Ernst Kuipers. "It is not a cause for concern; the number of admissions remains low," Kuipers said.

The patient total was still about 79 percent lower than a month ago, and 94 percent lower than two months ago, according to data from patient coordination office LCPS.

To date, some 2,909 in the Netherlands have required intensive care for Covid-19, nonprofit organization NICE said. About 54 percent of them, or 1,577, recovered from the infection and were discharged. Some 29 percent, or 842 people, died while in the ICU.