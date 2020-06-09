Most NL residents not vacationing abroad this year

Despite the fact that vacationing in many other European countries will soon be possible again, most Dutch will be sticking around the Netherlands this summer, according to a survey by EenVandaag among 29 thousand Netherlands residents.

Half of respondents will not be going on vacation at all this year. "I think it is safer to be home because of corona" was the most common reason. Other respondents worried about getting stuck abroad if there is another coronavirus outbreak, or contracting the virus in another country.

Of the half that will be going away, 42 percent will stay in the Netherlands. "Staying in the Netherlands seems to me the safest and no hassle in another country with all those rules," one respondent said.

Those who are going abroad are mainly people who are not very worried about the coronavirus, according to the researchers. A fifth of this group will be going to a country with similar contamination risks as in the Netherlands, like Germany, Italy, Belgium or Croatia.

Three quarters of holidaymakers will be driving to their destination. Before the outbreak, this was just over half, with the rest taking the plane. Respondents indicated that they consider flying a major risk factor when it comes to coronavirus contamination. Driving your own car also means you have the option to leave immediately if it is necessary, one respondent pointed out.