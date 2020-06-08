Third of workers predict 2nd coronavirus wave with people vacationing abroad: union

A third of workers in the Netherlands expect that there will be new coronavirus infections when colleagues return from a vacation abroad. 28 percent even predict a second coronavirus wave, according to a survey trade union CNV did among 1,900 members. The union therefore calls on all workers returning from a vacation abroad to first be tested for the virus before going back to work, RTL Nieuws reports.

"We must avoid having a second corona wave. Especially at the workplace, social traffic is starting up again and the chance of new infections is high. We therefore call on all workers who have gone abroad and who have minor symptoms to get a coronavirus test, before they return to work. This may prevent a new contamination wave," CNV chairman Piet Fortuin said to the broadcaster.

46 percent of the respondents said they consider it unsafe to go abroad. Half said they will holiday in the Netherlands this year due to the coronavirus crisis. 8 percent said they do not have enough money to go on vacation.

The survey also showed that most employers are not pressuring their employees to not go abroad on vacation. Less than 1 percent said their boss forbade trips across the border, and just over 5 percent said their boss would "prefer not to have" employees go abroad.