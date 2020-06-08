NL-Alert test message sent out on schedule

The Dutch government tested the country's national emergency alarm system, NL-Alert, on Monday. At noon the population of the Netherlands received the test message via their mobile devices. Anyone who did not receive a message can troubleshoot the issue using a government guide about how to configure a phone to accept NL-Alert notifications.

"NL-Alert can also be seen on a growing number of digital advertising displays and digital departure signs at train, bus, tram and metro stops," the government said in a statement about the service.

The NL-Alert system is tested twice a year, at noon on the first Monday in June and December. As the first Monday of June this year was Pentecost Monday, the test was moved to this week.

The test message will read: “NL-Alert 08-06-2020 12:00: CONTROLEBERICHT. U hoeft niets te doen. Meer informatie op www.nl-alert.nl ### TEST MESSAGE Netherlands Government Public Warning System. No action required. More information: www.nl-alert.nl/english"

Phones which were properly set up to receive NL-Alert messages but were either in flight mode or connected to a foreign cellular tower might not broadcast the message, or could display it later than planned.