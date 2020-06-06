Coronavirus outbreak at Gelderland fruit firms; 11% of employees infected

More than one in ten employees at two fruit companies in the Gelderland municipality of West Betuwe have been infected with Covid-19 following an outbreak of the disease at the facilities, regional health service GGD Gelderland-Zuid confirmed on Friday.

The active infections were discovered at facilities belonging producer and distributor Vogelaar-Vredehof and to fresh fruit cooperative Fruitmasters where, respectively, 11 out of 104 workers and 23 out of 202 employees tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus. All infected employees, as well as their housemates, have been confined to home quarantine, and an extensive contact tracing investigation being kicked off, GGD Gelderland-Zuid confirmed.

"The two companies are continuing to tighten measures to prevent Covid-19," the health service said, adding that they will "remain in close contact with the companies to monitor the situation and developments." The outbreaks were reported in the villages of Geldermalsen and Enspijk, the health service said, with RTL Nieuws adding that most of the infections had involved migrant workers.

Both fruit companies have been given the go-ahead to continue operations, on the condition that they adhere to the necessary Covid-19 restrictions. Employees who tested negative were allowed to return to work.