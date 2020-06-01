Nearly 15,000 new cars sold in May; 60% drop compared to last year

A total of 14,934 new passenger cars were registered in the Netherlands in May, a decrease of 59.2 percent compared to the 36,601 new vehicles registered in the same month last year, NU.nl reports based on figures from BOVAG, RAI Association, and RDC.

The sector organizations attribute the sharp drop in demand for new cars to the coronavirus crisis and measures to curb the spread of the virus. In addition, almost all car factories in Europe and beyond were closed over the past week due to the crisis.

Over the first five months of this year, a total of 13,325 new cars were registered. That is 27.8 percent less than in the same period last year.

The organizations think that more cars may be sold after July 1, when a subsidy becomes available for individuals who want to buy an electric car.