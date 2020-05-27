First social distancing festival in Amsterdam

Amsterdam organization No Art teamed up with the A'dam Toren and Sir Adam Hotel to present the Netherlands' first social distancing festival. The 24-hour festival will be held on June 20 and a maximum of 120 people can attend.

"Rent a hotel room for a night at Sir Adam, party in your room and have dinner in one of the exclusive locations in the tower. A 24 hour experience with music and art in one of the most iconic buildings of Amsterdam," the organizers describe the event on Facebook.

The event includes a three course dinner with a show, entertainment in the room, and breakfast the next morning. Each room will have a sound system and smart TV with a live stream that is broadcast from the Loft. For that festival vibe, rooms will be connected with Zoom, so that attendees can chat to each other if they wish. In order to adhere to social distancing rules, hotel rooms will be limited to two people per room.

Pre-registration for the event starts at 5:00 p.m. today. Tickets go on sale on June 3rd.