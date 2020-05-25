Another transmission mast set alight in Limburg

A transmission mast on Olieberg in Roermond was found burning during the early hours of Monday morning. The Limburg police suspect arson and call on witnesses to come forward.

The fire was discovered at around 1:00 a.m., according to 1Limburg. Police were at the scene throughout the night, performing technical investigation and searching the area with a sniffer dog.

This is the latest in a series of transmission masts set on fire in the Netherlands since early April. The suspicion is that the arson has to do with the rollout of the 5G network, which fake news reports on social media link to the coronavirus. A popular conspiracy theory claims that the 5G network weakens the immune system and makes people vulnerable to the virus. There is no scientific evidence to support these claims.

The mast set alight in Roermond is not a 5G transmission mast, the police said to 1Limburg.