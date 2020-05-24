The Netherlands aims to have the most healthy generation in the world

Twenty health organizations and the Netherlands Lottery have joined forces with the goal of making the Netherlands generation of young people the healthiest in the world by 2040, sports comittee NOC*NSF announced. This involves both physical and mental health.

The initiative was launched after a report by public health institute RIVM showed that if Dutch people keep living as they do now, more than half will be chronically ill in 20 years.

According to NOC*NSF, a plan is being constructed to allow every youngster to keep in shape by playing sports. Energy is also being put into mental health and diets.

“We are going to develop activities to ensure that young people play more sports, exercise more, and live healthier. And not because they have to, but because they want to," Gerald Dielessen, director of NOC*NSF, said.

“We are also going to make a contribution to a healthy environment where youngsters get tempted and helped to make healthy decisions” Dielessen added.