Vast majority of students to continue distance learning when universities reopen

A maximum of 20 percent of students and employees at universities, colleges and vocational institutions will be allowed to be on site when the tertiary institutions reopen on June 15, the associations for Universities of Applied Sciences and Universities announced.

The higher education institutions will follow a different protocol until September 1, to prevent public transit becoming too crowed. On-site education will only take place outside rush hour, between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., and after 8:00 p.m.

80 percent of students will have to continue their classes remotely, to avoid an excessive concentration of staff and students in the buildings. The exact distribution will be determined per education institution.

The Universities of Applied Sciences want to use physical education primarily to catch up any study delays students suffered during the lockdown, so that students can start their next academic year with as clean a slate as possible. At universities, graduates who have to use laboratories will be given priority.

The tertiary institutions expect that distance learning will continue after September. If this turns out to be the case, first year students will get priority for on-site education .