Many care employees still working without protective gear: union

Many healthcare workers still have to work with no personal protective equipment like masks and safety glasses, according to a poll by trade union FNV among 1,358 care workers. The lack of protective gear is greatest in nursing homes and home care, where 60 percent of workers don't have protection. A third of hospital workers work without protective gear, and a sixth of maternity care workers, RTL Nieuws reports.

"Employees in home care and maternity care indicate that they often only receive mouth masks from their employer when there is a suspicion of a client having corona and not when the employee asks for it," according to the union.

FNV vice president Kitty Jong calls it "unheard of that healthcare personnel must still work without protective gear and therefore risk a corona infection." She called on Minister Martin van Rijn for Medical Care to clearly state in a guideline that every healthcare worker is entitled to protective equipment, without conditions.