Climate protest during shareholders' meeting at Shell headquarters

A group of protesters gathered at the Shell head office in The Hague on Tuesday to protest against the oil and gas giant's lack of commitment to fighting climate change. The protest was held during the shareholders' meeting at the head office on Carel van Bylantlaan, NU.nl reports.

The demonstration was organized by Greenpeace and Code Rood. It was registered with and approved by the municipality of The Hague, which allowed the demonstration as long as protesters kept 1.5 meters apart due to social distancing measures in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus. In total, some 30 people were allowed to protest at the Shell head office.

The protesters made noise banging on drums. They also carried a banner with the text: "Crisis is not the new normal. Dismantle Shell." and signs reading "fossils belong in the museum".

To show support for this protest, activists from Code Rood Groningen blocked access to four Shell gas stations in the city by chaining their filling hoses together. These were unusable for a time, Dagblad van het Noorden reports. The police held one person for questioning.