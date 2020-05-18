Driving tests resume with new regulations in place

Driving tests kicked off again on Monday after a more than two-month hiatus following the outbreak of Covid-19 in the Netherlands. However, according to the CBR, the central office in charge of driving tests, these tests will be closely restricted by new health and hygiene guidelines that apply to both candidates and examiners.

The new rules will require both parties to wear a face mask during the practical test. The masks will be provided to the prospective drivers by the CBR upon arrival.

Additional rules require candidates who start showing symptoms of illness leading up to their test to request a postponement, and for candidates to answer a five-question survey about their health prior to taking the test. The questions will be used to determine whether or not the candidate has been showing any symptoms, and also if they have been in contact with somebody who was symptomatic.

Candidates whose practical exams have been canceled in recent weeks will have priority in the coming weeks, the CBR added. This comes after nearly 300,000 exams had to be postponed since March 16, CBR director Alexander Pechtold said on Monday, with 100,000 new exams already on the books for the coming period.