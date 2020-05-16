Entry ban into Netherlands extended until June 15

The ban on travelers entering the Netherlands from outside of the European Union, United Kingdom, and the Schengen Area was extended by one month on Friday. The restriction was put in place to slow the spread of coronavirus, and is now set to expire on June 15, the Ministry of Justice and Security said. There were no other changes to the policy other than the deadline extension, which the European Commission advised governments to implement last week.

Anyone who does not meet the criteria for entry will be prevented from crossing the border into the country. Those allowed in generally includes citizens from the EU, UK, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland, as well as their family members.

Long-term residents, those with a long-stay visa, and people with a MVV are also permitted entry. So too are those who perform a critical function, like medical professionals, border staff, logistics workers, diplomats, military personnel, international and humanitarian aid workers, and those requesting asylum and international protection.

The exceptions to the rules include people traveling via the Netherlands to a third country, and individuals who have an urgent reason to visit relatives. "An exceptional case is visiting a terminally ill family member and attending a funeral," the ministry said. Only immediate family, grandparents and grandchildren are allowed the family exception.