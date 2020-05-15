Banks give €11 billion in coronavirus support to 171,000 customers

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus crisis, Dutch banks offered over 11 billion euros in aid measures to nearly 143 thousand businesses and 28 thousand consumers, according to an overview by the Dutch association of banks NVB. That is 4 billion euros more than two weeks ago, NOS reports.

Almost 129 thousand companies received deferred payments from their bank, with a total value of 2.8 billion euros. The bank also provided almost 14 thousand new loans to companies, with a total value of 8.6 billion euros. Over 3 thousand of these loans were provided with a government guarantee.

According to the NVB, many companies are still facing serious trouble. The banks see that the number of applications for aid is leveling off, but expects it could increase again later in the crisis. The banks say it seems that companies are waiting to apply for a new loan.

The banks gave over 18 thousand consumers a "payment break" on their mortgage, usually lasting one to three months. Over 10 thousand households were given a break on repaying a consumer loan. This involves total of 72 million euros. Banks can also adjust loans or make payment arrangements for consumers. According to the NVB, it is important to carefully consider what best suits the personal situation of each consumer.