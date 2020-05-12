Another decrease in Covid-19 ICU patients: Lowest level in 52 days

There was another seven percent decrease in the number of Covid-19 patients being treated in ICU in the Netherlands on Tuesday, with 35 fewer people in intensive care. "For the first time in a long time, there will be more non-COVID than COVID patients in Dutch ICUs," said Ernst Kuipers, the chair of the Dutch acute care network.

All together there were 463 people with Covid-19 in ICU, and 462 people being treated for other health issues. All regional health services said that they were running their ICUs below full capacity for the first time in two months.

In fact, Tuesday marked the lowest number of ICU patients with Covid-19 since March 21, according to figures presented by intensive care nonprofit NICE. The organization said that the 2,837 patients from the Netherlands have entered ICU since the pandemic began.

Of that total, 992 patients have been discharged from the hospital, and 614 have been transferred out of ICU. Another 773 have died.