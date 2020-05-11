RIVM: Just 16 more Covid-19 deaths reported; Week-to-week drop of 47%

At least 5,456 people in the Netherlands have died as a result of a Covid-19 infection, public health agency RIVM said on Monday. Only 16 more people were added to the country's death toll, including eight on Sunday. Four more fatal cases were also added to Saturday's figure, meaning there were 12 known deaths which took place on that day.

With 20 deaths related to coronavirus over the last two days, statistics from the RIVM showed a significant decrease of 78 percent compared to the prior weekend when 91 people died. For the week ending Sunday, 211 people died, compared to 401 the previous week.

The other four fatal cases reported by the RIVM on Monday date between April 5 and May 8.

Additionally, 36 more people were hospitalized for the coronavirus disease, the RIVM said. Those new patients increase the total number of hospitalizations to 11,343. Two of those patient admissions took place on Saturday, and seven more were added to the three known cases from Friday. The remaining hospital admissions occurred between March 14 and May 7.

The RIVM also said it registered another 161 positive tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. To date, 42,788 have tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

Through Sunday, 265,156 people had been tested for the virus in the Netherlands. It means the country tested fewer than four thousand people per day last week, though the country has the ability to process the mucus swab tests of between ten and 30 thousand people depending on operating capacity.