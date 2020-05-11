Covid-19 ICU cases drops below 500 for first time in 50 days

For the first time since March 22 the number of patients in intensive care for Covid-19 fell below 500. There were 498 patients in ICU from the Netherlands on Monday, down nine from the previous day.

It was the 30th straight with fewer people in ICU, according to patient distribution office LCPS. Of the Dutch patient total, 15 were being treated in Germany.

Out of 2,875 people with Covid-19 who required a stay in ICU, 922 have been discharged, and 650 have been transferred to another department, according to nonprofit organization NICE. Another 766 people have died, said the group, which has been tracking intensive care statistics in the Netherlands for two decades.

Another 388 patients were being treated in intensive care for ailments unrelated to coronavirus, the LCPS said.