Corendon to start offering corona-free vacations in closed resorts

Travel agency Corendon plans to soon start offering "clean travel" coronavirus-free holiday packages, with the only catch being that travelers will have to stay in the resort for the entire holiday. Corendon will weed out any travelers with the coronavirus by testing them just before departure, and then again two days into the holiday, Corendon CEO Steven van der Heijden said on radio program Dit is de Dag.

According to Van der Heijden, holidaying in a resort with a beach and swimming pool, and staying 1.5 meters apart from everyone, do not go together. Mingling is simply part of the experience. "But if you make sure that you put people and employees in such a hotel who you know are not infected, then that is possible again." Corendon is purchasing hundreds of thousands of coronavirus tests, and plans to open a testing facility near Schiphol.

This "clean travel", as Van der Heijden called it, is only possible at all-inclusive resorts, because they are easy to cordon off from the outside world. Corendon has such holiday parks in Turkey, Sardinia and Sicily "We are already in talks with the local authorities," Van der Heijden said to the radio program. "There are hardly any infections there. The Italian government is also working on restarting tourism."

Corendon plans to launch its coronavirus-free holidays later this week, and thinks it can offer trips from late July.