Elderly most concerned about Covid-19: Red Cross

One in every three people over the age of 70 say they avoid going outside due to Covid-19 fears, with more than half saying that they are afraid of contracting the coronavirus disease, said the Red Cross. According to the Dutch arm of the international aid group, this means that the elderly should continue to be taken into account, even with Covid-19 restrictions beginning to ease.

"A safe environment for the most vulnerable to the coronavirus requires effort from all of us," said Yvonne Breedijk, project leader at the Red Cross told news service AD on Saturday. "Maybe you don't have to worry if you accidentally get too close to someone in the supermarket. For someone else who is more at risk, this can cause a lot of stress," she said.

"Look around and if someone needs help, be there for each other," Breedijk added.

According to the Red Cross, over-70s are the most likely age category to believe that maintaining a distance of 1.5 meters between people is important, with 95 percent supporting the notion. This number drops to 85 percent in the age category of 18 to 29 years, according to AD.