Red Cross needs €30 million in coronavirus aid; biggest operation since 1953

The Red Cross in the Netherlands expects to need 30 million euros to provide coronavirus aid throughout the Kingdom of the Netherlands. According to the relief organization, hundreds of thousands of people are in need of help. The coronavirus crisis triggered the biggest relief action since the massive flood of 1953, the Red Cross said, NOS reports.

Some 19 million euros of the money is needed for aid in the Caribbean Netherlands. The islands are largely dependent on the tourist industry, which collapsed under the crisis. Red Cross volunteers are handing out food on Aruba, Sint Maarten, Curacao and Saba. On all islands volunteers are providing information about prevention measures, and helping in areas of hygiene, water and sanitation, and medical support

In the Netherlands itself, over 2,800 Red Cross volunteers are currently helping out at GGDs, GP offices, hospitals, care hotels, and ambulance services. The organization also helps care for the homeless, distributes groceries, and runs a helpline for people who need a someone to chat to, advice, or help.

The Red Cross expects that this support for healthcare institutions and vulnerable people will be needed for months to come. The organization opened Giro 7244 to raise funds for this assistance.