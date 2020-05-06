Covid-19: Total patients in ICU declines for 25th day straight

There were 628 patients being treated on Wednesday for Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by coronavirus. That was a decrease of 16 patients compared to Tuesday, and an overall decline of 56 percent since the peak number of patients was reached on April 11, according to patient coordination office LCPS.

Of those from the Netherlands being treated in ICU, 23 were being cared for in Germany. About 400 patients were also being treated in Dutch ICUs for illnesses unrelated to Covid-19.

The expansion of care for all types of patients has been ongoing for the past three weeks. Ernst Kuipers, the head of the acute care network in the Netherlands, said he expects a further increase in patients without Covid-19 next week.

According to intensive care nonprofit NICE, the pandemic sent 2,837 Covid-19 patients to intensive care since the end of February. The organization said it was tracking a further decrease in patients.

Some 778 former ICU patients recovered from Covid-19 and were discharged from the hospital, while another 654 were transferred to other hospital wards. Some 735 died while in intensive care, the organization said.