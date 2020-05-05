At least 29 coronavirus patients hospitalized on Monday, 23 more have died

Hospitals in The Netherlands admitted 29 more patients with a coronavirus infection on Monday. Public health agency RIVM reported 89 newly-discovered hospital cases, which included admissions from March 22 up through the early hours of Tuesday, May 5.

It raised the number of hospital cases connected to coronavirus and respiratory illness Covid-19 to 11,126. The agency also reported 86 more deaths of people with the viral infection, with the deaths registered between April 3 and May 4.

That includes 23 which took place on Monday, and added dozens more to statistics initially released for Saturday and Sunday. The RIVM also noted that of the 5,168 fatal cases in the Netherlands, 589 involved someone under the age of 70. Over 400 of those cases involved someone with an underlying health ailment, most commonly related to a heart condition, lung condition, or diabetes.

To date, 41,087 people in the Netherlands have tested positive for the virus, an increase of 317. The RIVM said that 235,909 people have been tested for the viral infection.

For three days in a row, Zuid-Holland has seen the most residents become infected with the virus. Some 8,527 people there have been diagnosed there. From the first publicly-reported case of the virus at the end of February through Saturday, Noord-Brabant had more cases than any of the 12 provinces. That province had 8,468 as of Tuesday morning, according to the RIVM.